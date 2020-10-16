I’m cool with Mzbel but she is not my friend - McBrown

Ghanaian actress and Tv Personality Nana Ama McBrown has revealed she does not have any personal issue with Mzbel hence she does not need her as a friend.

According to her, she is cool with Mzbel even though they are not friends as they use to be before.



She told Fiifi Pratt on Afro Joint on Accra-based Kingdom Plus that, she has a good relationship with Mzbel even though she dated her husband some years ago.



“I don’t care if my husband has personal issues with Mzbel,” she added.



She added that, the perception in the minds of some people that she has a feud with Mzbel is false hence it must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

”If Mzbel dated my husband and so what, I also dated Okyeame Kwame who’s now someone’s husband,” she said.



Watch video below:



