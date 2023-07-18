I'm disappointed in Evangelist Akwasi Awuah - Mabel Okyere

Mabel Okyere

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Sensational gospel singer Mabel Okyere in an interview with Sammy Flex on CTV's Class Showbiz expressed her disappointment in Evangelist Akwasi Awuah for what she described as hateful comments.

The gospel musician spoke emotionally about the trending video of Evangelist Awuah reacting to her new Anuonyam #Ahayekwanho song.



Evangelist Awuah said in a viral video that Mabel Okyere’s ‘Anuonyam’ is not going to be a hit song.



She expressed her disappointment and added that if the evangelist had listened to the lyrics and analysed the message, he wouldn't have made such hateful comments.

The songstress reiterated her disappointment in the evangelist because she knows who he is, and since they are all from the same region, he should have supported his own and not done the opposite.



Mabel concluded that the words (curse) from the evangelist will not work because her song is already a hit.



"If not, he would not even know there was a song called Ahayekwanho," she said.