'I'm ever ready to battle with my sweat, blood for Mahama' - Mr Beautiful

Mr Beautiful, Ghanaian comic actor

Ghanaian comic actor Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr Beautiful has stated though his acting career might have been affected for publicly declaring his support for former president Mahama, and the NDC, he has not regretted making that decision.

The actor who has been missing in action after the NDC's defeat in 2016 elections, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz reiterated his love for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.



"Many people think that because I have been silent and off the public scene for sometime, I am abandoning Mahama and the NDC this time around, but that's not it all. I am ever ready to battle with my sweat and blood."



According to him, it is a public knowledge that the NPP in the last 4 years has performed poorly in the creative arts industry.



"This is not about Mr Beautiful and his love for Mahama, but it is glaring that Mahama and the NDC administration performed better for the arts than the NPP has done in the last four years."

He claimed that, even though Mr John Dramani Mahama lost the 2016 elections, he was still upholding his pledge of supporting the aged in the industry.



He listed CK Mann, Super OD, Ewurama Badu, Bob Okala, Ataa Mensah, Paa George and Obuoba J.A Adofo and Maame Dokono as the beneficiaries of Mahama's benevolence every 3 months.



"You can find out from Maame Dokono. Mahama made donations to her last week. I'm not just talking but providing evidence as well," he said in his interview sighted by GhanaWeb.

