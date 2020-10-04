I’m ever ready to campaign for Akufo-Addo – Wutah Kobby

President Akufo-Addo and Wutah Kobby

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Wutah Kobby has hinted at his plans to campaign for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During an online interaction with Jibriel on Twitter, Kobby pointed out what will make him campaign for the New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate in the forthcoming 2020 elections.



“@Wutahkobby will we be seeing you in an NPP T-shirt campaigning for @NAKufoAddo before the 2020 election?” the blogger asked.



The ‘If I Get’ composer replied: “With a valid reason, why not.”

It appears a lot of Ghanaian celebrities are ready to campaign for the ruling party if only they will earn something at the end of their services.



This is clear evidence of what is termed as a ‘cocoa season’ for some industry players. Money is a great motivational tool–Haha!



