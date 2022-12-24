0
I'm free from prostate cancer - KSM advises men above age 40 to get tested

Ksmeer45.jpeg Ghanaian playwright and actor, Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM)

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following his harrowing account of his battle with prostate cancer, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, also known as KSM, has disclosed that, three months after starting treatment, he is cancer-free.

According to the veteran playwright cum comedian who shared his experience at the Fourth Edition of ‘Romanus Incomplete’, advised all men to take their health seriously and get a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test done.

The comedian also asserted that until he went for a routine checkup at the hospital, he was unaware of his situation and believed himself to be in good health.

Sharing his good news with the crowd, KSM was acknowledged along with Fred Amugi, Asamoah Gyan, and ScrewFace during the event.

The public figures were presented with a citation for their societal achievements at the comedy show.

Meanwhile, the yearly performance of "Romanus Incomplete" saw many comedy lovers trooping in to enjoy the show which was a success.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
