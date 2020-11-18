'I’m from a rich home'- Jay Dee denies selling skipping ropes for a living

Ghanaian hiplife musician and ‘Alanpan’ hitmaker, Jay Dee, has rubbished reports that he sells skipping-ropes for a living.

Speaking in a Whatapp video interview with blogger Attractive Mustapha, the musician said that he is from a very rich family and that there is no way he can be poor to the extent of resorting to the sale of skipping ropes to make ends meet.



He explained that apart from being a musician, he is a creative person who is good at designing adding that he spends his leisure time with his sister who sells ropes.



He explained that he has also spent most of his time around his sister and that particular area for years even before he became a musician.

"Ask everyone around the market, I have been part of them and I’m still part of them not because I’m poor, it's my home," he told Attractive Mustapha.



Jay Dee has asked the general public to disregard information that he is broke.



