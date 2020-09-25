I’m fulfilled when I give back to society – Jayana

Gospel artiste, Jayana

Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Jemima Annor-Yeboah professionally known in the gospel music industry as Jayana has disclosed why she finds it a great privilege to give to society.

She made a heart-soothing revelation in an interview on Awake TV concerning why she loves to donate.



The ‘Who You Are’ hitmaker when asked why aside her music career she loves donating replied that anytime she gives back to society her heart is at peace and she feels fulfilled.



“Growing up, the society was there for me anytime I needed them so I promised to give back to society anytime God blesses me and doing that now, my heart is at peace and I am fulfilled when I give back to society," she said.

Eulogizing her late dad, the late Bishop Augustine Annor-Yeboah on the same show, Jayana noted that he inspired her to give back to society.



“My Father when alive also inspired me to give back to the society and also train the needy in the society for free with makeup tuition," she added.



Jayana has made three donations and has also hinted on more donations to come.