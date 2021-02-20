I’m gay, I prefer men like John Dumelo – Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian hip hop artiste Jason Gaisie known in the showbiz industry as Pappy Kojo has opened up on his sexual orientation.

The rapper in an interview with TV3 revealed he is homosexual and has a preference for a certain class of men.



Providing further details on the kind of men he prefers, Pappy Kojo mentioned John Dumelo as someone who is his ‘taste’.



“I am a homosexual man,” he said when he was asked by Giovani Caleb to confirm or deny rumours that he is gay.



“Is that a joke?” Giovani asked him but he answered, “No, it is not. I am gay bro. I am into men.”



“What is your kind of man? He was asked again.

In answer, he said, “Men like John Dumelo.”



Probed further on if he is aware that the laws of the country forbid homosexuality, Pappy Kojo said, ”You can’t change it.”



Pappy Kojo’s revelation comes at a time there seems to be a nationwide conversation about Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer individuals.



Statements by some ministerial nominees have triggered conversations on whether the country should legalize it in the country.