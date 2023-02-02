2
Menu
Entertainment

I'm getting fresher everyday' - Yul Edochie gushes over himself

Yul Edochie Red.png Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has drooled over his looks in a new photo shared on his Instagram page.

The father of five, who has since faced criticisms on social media for marrying a second wife, showered himself with praises.

He has praised himself for maintaining his looks and looking evergreen despite the country's stress and the many trolls he had encountered in recent times.

Yul however, urged his fans and followers to never give up on the ongoing crisis in the country rather they should persevere and work hard.

He wrote: “What’s happening? I seem to be getting fresher everyday. Happy new month ladies and gentlemen. Don’t let the current situation of our country break you. Never give up. Believe. Do the much you can wherever you find yourself. Nigeria will get better.”

See reactions that trailed his post

judyaustin_lovers: "Happy New month Odogwu 1 Yul-Edochie ????????????????"

blovd_empire: "Go and worry about your family first before you go dey advise us what to be worried about and what not"

clara_ernest69: "Freshest Mr???? Our Judy is really taking care of you ♥️ God bless you both for me ????????❤️"

_sara_bernie_: "We’re not worried about Nigeria much. We’re worried about May. Bcoz not everyone can stand your wicked act????"

angel_igwebuike: "Don't do what you will regret tomorrow. All glitterings are not gold."

kaboggozamayi: "Coming from a man who can't manage his home"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yul Edochie (@yuledochie)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains