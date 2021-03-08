I’m glad Funny Face got the needed help despite insulting me painfully – Prince David Osei

Actor, Prince David Osei has revealed that he was shocked his colleague, Benson Nana Yaw Boateng popularly known as Funny Face used unprintable words against him when he only sought to express his sympathies after the latter was allegedly manhandled by the Ghana Police Service, MyNewsGh.com reports.
In an exclusive interview on ‘Hammer Time’ with host, Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the multiple award-winning actor stated that he is happy Funny Face is getting the necessary help as mental health can be a difficult thing especially when everyone is looking up to you and as such, he chose to show Funny Face love even though he insulted him.
“Mental health is not easy, especially when everyone is looking up to you. It’s not easy to be the center of attraction and all of a sudden not be.
Most at times, people cannot embrace change and that transition and realization is not an easy thing to comprehend especially when you are no more relevant and the hype is around someone else. Until you come to that realization, it can affect you psychologically.
I do not have anything against Funny Face and that’s why I posted his picture on my page afterwards and reached out to people who know him to collectively help him and I’m glad he is getting the necessary help.” Prince David Osei told Hammer Nti.
Background
A prayer emoji from Prince David Osei intended to communicate how he sympathises with Funny Face landed him in trouble as the furious comedian threw tantrums in reaction, warning the actor to cut the pretense or face his wrath.
A peeved Funny Face who has had two unsuccessful marriages among others insulted Prince David Osei and accused him of joining forces with colleagues in the industry to plot his downfall.
“Don’t let me start revealing your secrets. You teamed up with my haters Kalybos, Bismark, Liwin, General Ntetia to disgrace me… You guys called for a war. You can’t handle,” Funny Face remarked.
Funny Face was arrested after he was engaged in an altercation with a drinking pub owner. Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong told the media that the comedian was reported to have fired warning shots with his pump-action gun during the scuffle, an action which prompted his arrest.
Video clips of his arrest subsequently flooded various social media pages. The videos captured how Funny Face was manhandled by the police.
A disgruntled Funny Face later shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it: “Ghana Police will burn in hell. Armed robbers will continue to shoot and kill u all in JESUS name” – a post which elicited sympathy from many including Prince David Osei but his commiseration was vehemently rejected.
“Your prayer sign in my ass…” Funny Face fumed with rage.
