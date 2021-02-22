I’m glad my song has united churchgoers and those who don’t - Celestine Donkor reveals

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor

Celebrated multiple award-winning gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor has revealed that she’s glad and extremely elated that her song has been able to unite churchgoers and those who have never step a foot at any church premises.

“One of the reasons why I featured secular artistes on my gospel song is that I wanted us to be united in thanking the Lord. We are thanking God for the fact that he loves us all unconditionally whether you’re a churchgoer or not,” she remarked.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Celestine Donkor said that the motive why she featured secular artistes like Akwaboah and Efya on her song is to unite those who go to church and those who do not in thanking God for their lives.



“Though we are in this current Covid-19 era which is killing a lot of people the Lord has still protected those who go to church and those who don’t go to church. So let’s thank God for our lives and that’s the purpose behind my Yedawase song,” she added on Kastle Drive.

“Yedawase” hitmaker, Celestine Donkor went on further to disclose her gladness about how the song has changed a lot of lives for the better and touched the destinies of especially those who do not patronize church services.



She continued “I’m glad that the song has touched a lot of people’s lives and hearts especially those who don’t go to church. Because it’s not just as if I’m just saying anything at all, when you watch the comments under the video on YouTube you’d believe what I’m saying about the song.”