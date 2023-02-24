1
I'm going through a lot - Sista Afia reveals

Sista Afia Blue.png Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.com

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, has revealed that she is facing tough times in her life.

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker emotionally added that she has been through a lot for the past couple of weeks.

Sista Afia lamented that she is afraid to share her problems with others because of insecurity.

She, however, indicated that things have begun to pick up after those tiring times.

She was also quick to add that the problems that she went through were private matters which has nothing to do with her musical career.

The popular Ghanaian singer admitted that problems are bound to happen—no matter the status she would attain.

