I'm happy to see all my brothers win - Shatta Wale celebrates his colleagues

FotoJet 2022 12 28T084318 Shatta A photo grid of Ghanaian artistes

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has described 2022 as his happiest year.

According to him, the year has witnessed a number of his colleagues recording success in their field of work.

The dancehall musician on December 27, took to his Twitter page to congratulate, Medikal, Criss Waddle, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and rapper Black Sherif for holding successful shows in the festive period.

Shatta describes the names listed above as his brothers. He also appreciated Ghanaian music lovers for the love and support they give to local artistes.

The tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read: "I think this year is my happiest year ever. Seeing me and my brothers win together is just too much for me MDK, WADDLE, SARK, STONE BLACKO ETC… Clap for Ghana."

On Christmas Day, Shatta Wale and Medikal held their joint show dubbed 'Freedom Wave Concert' at the 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium.

The two recorded a massive turnout from their fans who stayed up till morning for Shatta's last performance which lasted for hours.

Check out the post below:







OPD/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
