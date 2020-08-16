Entertainment

I'm honoured to be a pastor's wife - Rose Adjei

Gospel musician, Rose Adjei

Gospel musician, Rose Adjei, whose husband is a reverend minister says she's honoured to be a pastor's wife.

Marrying a pastor, the gospel singer said, means she was chosen among the lot and it's something she prides herself in always.



Rose Adjei was speaking on Power 97.9FM on Saturday, 15 August 2020, to promote her new single dubbed 'Na God'.



Sitting with Agyemang Prempeh on the Power Entertainment programme, the former Media Excel Music Production recording artiste observed that any woman who marries a pastor is special.

Contrary to the perception that exchanging the nuptial vows and staying married to a pastor is wearisome, she indicated it comes with several benefits.



The 'Nyame Ye' singer opines that marriage is a ministry, and as such, she supports her husband's pastoral work with her singing prowess.



Rose Adjei who was full of praise for pastors and spoke highly of being married to a man of God subtly jabbed critics of pastor's marriage. To her, those individuals wouldn't be privileged to walk down the aisle with a pastor.

