I'm humbled to have caught the attention of Akon - Black Sherif

Black Sherif Eed.png File photo of Black Sherif

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif has said he is honoured to have caught the attention of Senegalese-American musician Akon.

The A-Lister, in an interview, said he was a tremendous admirer of Blacko and would sign him if no major label picked him up.

‘The Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, said, “Such comments will urge me to do more. I have received such comments from superstars like Snoop Dogg, but I am not allowing all that to get to my head.”

In addition, he noted that these compliments from these big shots humble him rather than make him feel pompous.

“I see them as compliments and a challenge for me to do more. Black Sherif is just starting, and Ghanaians and the world are about to experience something spectacular from me,” he added.

Black Sherif gained international recognition with his streak of top-charting hits, including First and Second Sermon and Kwaku The Traveller.

The first album of the Konongo native, The Villain I Never Was, is presently at the top of the charts on all digital streaming platforms, capping off a successful year for him.

He also made use of his newfound notoriety by holding a successful performance on December 21 under the name Mosama Disco.







