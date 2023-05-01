0
Entertainment

'I'm in my selfish girl era' - Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu Erut.png Sophia Momodu

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu on April 3o shared photos of herself rocking a see-through illusion dress on Instagram.

The businesswoman put her curves on display in the beautiful eye-catching dress.

The outfit gave the illusion of undergarments and put some skin on display.

She captioned the photos: “In my selfish girl era and I love it for me.”

Fans of Sophie have shared different reactions to the new photos.

See a photo below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???? Sophia Momodu ???? (@thesophiamomodu)

Source: mynigeria.com
