'I'm in my selfish girl era' - Sophia Momodu

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com
Singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu on April 3o shared photos of herself rocking a see-through illusion dress on Instagram.
The businesswoman put her curves on display in the beautiful eye-catching dress.
The outfit gave the illusion of undergarments and put some skin on display.
She captioned the photos: “In my selfish girl era and I love it for me.”
Fans of Sophie have shared different reactions to the new photos.

