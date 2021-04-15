I’m looking forward to a ‘wicked’ collabo with Wizkid, King Promise very soon – Gyakie

Musician Gyakie

Popular songstress, Jacqueline Acheampong aka Gyakie has disclosed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM that her fans should expect a collabo with Nigerian Superstar, Wizkid and Ghana’s King Promise very soon.

She revealed “I’m looking forward to doing a collabo with Wizkid and King Promise very soon so fingers crossed for that.”



Speaking on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Gyakie expressed her excitement by the brand association of Wizkid and King Promise during a recent amazing performance in a video sighted on her Instagram handle.



“That video of myself, Wizkid and King Promise was about a show I was having or like an interaction that I was having with my fans at Accra,” she explained.

Gyakie added “So they came to actually watch me perform so big shout outs to all of them. They came to grace the event for me so that’s where we took that viral video.



“Then I had finished performing, so after that we came to sit for that particular video shoot whilst listening to my song forever remix,” she ended on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.