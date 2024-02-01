I’m looking forward to picking three awards at this year’s VGMA – Lyrical Joe

Ghanaian rapper, Lyrical Joe

Ghanaian rapper, Joseph Gamor, popularly known as Lyrical Joe, has emphatically predicted that he will sweep about three awards at the forthcoming 2024 Ghana Music Awards (GMA).

His comments follow the recent announcement by Charter House that nominations have been opened for musicians to submit their works for this year’s edition of the annual awards scheme.



In a discussion on Cape Coast’s Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Lyrical Joe disclosed that in the field of rap music, nobody did better than he did throughout last year.



He told Amansan Krakye, the host he said, “When it comes to rap nobody held down the rap music genre last year more than Lyrical Joe in the Ghana music scene and that’s a fact.

“This year when it comes to VGMA my bet is on Rapper of the Year, my bet is on Music Video of the Year for 5th August the 7 as well.



“I’m also looking at Hip Hop and Hiplife Artiste of the Year in addition to the two that I have mentioned already for the 2024 VGMA,” he stated.