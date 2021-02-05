I’m marrying my girlfriend though I ‘hate‘ her – Man reveals

The man has disclosed that he will continue with the marriage plans with his girlfriend

A young Ghanaian man who chooses for his identity to remain a secret, has disclosed he is going to carry on with his plan of marrying his girlfriend even though she hurt him badly.

Narrating exactly what happened, he said, “the nature of my job demands that I travel a lot. I travelled outside this one time and upon my arrival at home, I met my girlfriend in bed with another man”.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Boneka edition of Nsem Pii, he said, “what hurt me most was when I asked the guy how he was related to my girlfriend and he also said she was his girlfriend. At that point, I wanted to kill them both”.



He went further to say that this act by his girlfriend hurt him so much that, “I slapped her out of anger but afterwards she apologized and we agreed to live together while we organize ourselves to get married. But ever since then, I keep referring her back to it and this is really affecting our relationship”.

He told listeners that even though he still has feelings for the lady, it is just hard for him to forget what happened and forgive her. But he still wants to go ahead with their wedding plans.



Rev Nyansa advised him not to rush with the wedding if he was not sure of having totally forgiven her. “Let go of the past”, he advised.