I’m moving Rufftown Records to Nigeria – Bullet discloses

Boss of Rufftown Records, Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet

The boss of Rufftown Records, Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet has hinted on relocating his record label to Nigeria.

According to him, some laws in the country do not make the work of the ordinary creative easy.



Bullet in an Instagram post described these laws as stringent/heart-wrenching laws which are gradually crippling record labels in Ghana.



He mentioned the law that bars celebrities from advertising for alcoholic beverages and law that regulate gaming in Ghana.

He wrote; Ghana is not a place to operate a record label business and this is very sad. Record labels do not make money from just shows where their artistes are billed to perform, majority of the money comes from endorsement deals. You people are always goofing with your laws. Do you guys have any idea of the devastasting effects of covid-19 on the creative arts.



