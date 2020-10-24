I'm no longer an NPP member - A Plus

Controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus says he is no more a member nor supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He revealed this while speaking in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM's ''Entertainment Gh''.



According to him, he is disappointed in the ruling party.



A Plus, who used to be an ardent NPP devotee, has now defected from the party.

To him, he prefers his new movement, The People's Project (TPP), aimed at galvanizing the youth.



The People’s Project is ''a formidable, non-partisan and non-violent Ghanaian third force cum social movement established to demand for social goals and constitutional reforms that serves the best interest of the good people of Ghana''.



