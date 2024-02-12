I'm no longer involved in politics - Kwabena Kwabena announces

Kwabena Kwabena is a Highlife artiste

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has announced that he is no longer involved in politics.

He said he would not campaign or compose a song for any political party in the upcoming elections.



He made this statement on TV3's New Day show where he said that he was only a Ghanaian citizen and not affiliated with any political party.



“I am completely out of politics. I am Ghanaian,” he said.



Kwabena Kwabena has been a staunch supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the past and played a key role in their campaign in 2016.



He mounted their campaign platform in 2016 and urged Ghanaians to "vote for change" by electing then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Kwabena Kwabena also released a campaign song for the party for the electioneering campaigns.

However, he has now shifted his focus to his music career and his fans.



He is set to thrill them with his love songs at the Vita Milk Love Night concert on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14.



ID/SARA



