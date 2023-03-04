0
Menu
Entertainment

I'm not a Bello - JJC Skillz's son disowns him

The Son Of Nigerian Filmmaker Abdulrasheed Bello JJC Skillz and son

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The son of Nigerian filmmaker Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has publicly announced that he has disowned his father.

The young man took to his social media page to share the news, stating that he no longer wishes to be addressed as a Bello.

In a post on the Instagram page of blogger Cutie Julls, Benito stated that he has now adopted his stepfather's surname and has removed his father's name from his own.

He further urged people to address him correctly, saying "Y'all please get it right, my name is Andrews now, I'm not a Bello."

The reason behind Benito's decision to disown his father is not known. However, it is speculated that the young man may have had personal issues with his father or may have chosen to align with his stepfather's family.

JJC Skillz has since not publicly responded to his son's announcement after it was revealed that he recently got married to a new woman after separating from Funke Akindele barely nine months ago.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



ADA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat