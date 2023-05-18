I'm not a Christian in the full sense, I'm an omnist - Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame

Correction: An earlier headline attributed to Okyeame Kwame said the musician had ditched Christianity and is now an omnist. The headline has been corrected to reflect what Okyeame Kwame said.

Ghanaian musician, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, widely known as Okyeame Kwame, has recently opened up about his religious beliefs and spiritual orientation.



In a myjoyonline.com report, Okyeame Kwame revealed to Kwame Dadzie that he does not align himself with a single religion. Instead, he considers himself an omnist, drawing inspiration and faith from various religious traditions.



Although he was born and raised in the Christian faith, attending a Methodist Church and embracing Christian values throughout his formative years, Okyeame Kwame no longer identifies as a full-fledged Christian.



He explained that his adult life has led him to adopt an omnist perspective, valuing different aspects of multiple religions.



“I was born as a Christian in the Methodist Church and then I grew up in the Christian faith until I was maybe 14 years. Most of my values are Christian. My father was a Catholic.

“My mother went to the Methodist Church so I grew up doing catechism and all that. I went to an Anglican school so most of my socialisation has been very Christian. But in my adult life, I don’t think I can call myself a Christian in the full sense. I call myself an omnist,” he said.



Further, the Rap Dacta explained that when it comes to loving nature, and respecting trees and rivers, he follows the African tradition; his love of animals makes him a Buddhist; when it comes to the teaching that you should love your neighbour as yourself from the Bible, he is a Christian; however, he also becomes a Muslim due to his extreme respect for God and loves for him.



Okyeame Kwame emphasized that he purposely avoids limiting himself to one religion to tap into the virtues and wisdom present in other belief systems.



When asked about his belief in Jesus Christ, he shared his perspective on the concept of belief itself, he stated that the word 'belief' can be dangerous, emphasizing the importance of knowledge and empirical evidence.



“The question of believing in Jesus Christ, that I don’t have an answer for because I wasn’t there. It happened 2000 years ago. There is no way for me to verify whether it happened or not. However, I know that if I live my life like Jesus Christ, I will be a better person,” he told the host in the interview.

In January 2023, Okyeame Kwame took steps to explore various religions by meeting Sadhguru, the founder of the Insha Foundation, during the latter's visit to India.



The Insha Foundation operates an ashram and yoga centre, conducting educational and spiritual activities.



Beyond his spiritual journey, Okyeame Kwame is actively involved in promoting environmental preservation. As a Climate Clock Ambassador, he believes that safeguarding the environment is a crucial responsibility for humanity.



Okyeame Kwame is also promoting his 'Love Equation' boxer shorts, made from coconut fibre, highlighting his commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly practices.



He concluded that his religious orientation transcends a single faith, as he embraces an omnist perspective, drawing inspiration from various religions while also emphasizing the importance of environmental conservation.

ADA/BB