Entertainment

I’m not a gay, I only masturbate – Wanlov the Kubolor

Wanlov The Kubolor

Ghanaian musician and rapper Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu known by his stage name as Wanlov the Kubolor has dispelled rumours by many Ghanaians that he is gay because his lifestyle depicts immoral acts.

According to him, he masturbates because he does not have time for other people especially when it comes to sexual life, adding that he thinks it is waste of time.



Wanlov the Kubolor made this known in an interview with Mona Gucci on Kantanaka TV on the show “Link Up”.



“Sometimes I feel some kind of heat in my chest when I come across a male transgender but that does not push me to have something with him. It hasn’t happened before, maybe it will occur someday”, he said.

“After that moment I don’t think about having something to do with somebody. But I don’t feel anything for other masculine; two macho people can’t click that” Wanlov added.



He revealed that he is not open to sex life.



“When I feel honey and want to deal with that side, I use Shea butter for that and within a minute I would be fine. I only masturbate and it also helps me not waste time”, he revealed.

