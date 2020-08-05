I'm not a hypocrite - Kwaisey Pee reacts to Shatta Wale & Beyonce collabo

Entertainment Wed, 5 Aug 2020
There are a lot of congratulatory messages for Shatta Wale following his collaboration with Beyonce.
However, Kwaisey Pee is yet to do so.
The Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwasi Poku Addae, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM explained why...it has to do with the fact that he's not a 'hypocrite'
Listen to him in the video below
Source: Peace FM
