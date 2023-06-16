0
I'm not a loyal person - Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame Bvcj .png Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned musician and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame, has made a surprising revelation that is sure to shock his fans.

In an interview on Accra-based Asaase radio, he stated that he is not a loyal person when it comes to allegiances to groups of people.

Okyeame Kwame, often referred to as the rap docta, explained that loyalty, for him, is solely reserved for his personal values.

He emphasized that he does not automatically align himself with others or inherit their enemies simply because they are part of a particular group.

He candidly shared that, "I'm not a loyal person. I don't inherit anybody's enemies because when people go out and they get gifts, they don't come to share them with us. The only person I'm loyal to is my wife and my values."

Expanding on his perspective, Okyeame Kwame further said that if someone close to him, whether it be a brother, sister, child, or even his wife, was to do something foolish or misguided, he would not hesitate to disassociate himself from their actions as though they were strangers to him.

