I’m not an Afrobeats artiste – Wizkid insists

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Nigerian singer cum performer, Wizkid, has declared that he shouldn't be grouped under the category of afrobeat musicians.

The singer had initially dropped hints on not wanting to be categorized as an afrobeats artist in previous posts shared on his social media platform Instagram on Friday, March 15, 2024.



However, his recent posts on social media have explained the reason for his stance putting into perspective why he does not think afrobeats is a genre.



Wizkid stated that throughout his long and illustrious career, he has done all types of music, and as such categorizing all the types of music he has done as afrobeats does not do justice to his artistry.

He went on to state that he doesn't want all his music to solely be categorized as afrobeats as it is what he described as a stupid classification.



To Wizkid, there is nothing like afrobeats, adding that the concept of the genre is just a way of boxing what African artistes create into just one category.



According to his statement, the musical genre known as afrobeats was essentially invented by certain individuals as a means of classifying the diverse range of music produced by African artists into a single, unified category.