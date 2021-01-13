I’m not an evil person so I’m not afraid for my life – Blakk Rasta

Radio presenter, Blakk Rasta

Reggae artiste and radio personality Blakk Rasta says he is not afraid for his life despite a recent unsuccessful attack on him while at work.

The unknown assailant invaded Zylofon FM’s premises to harm Blakk Rasta on Tuesday, 5 January 2021 but he failed.



He was shot at by the company’s security and picked up by the Police.



Despite the threat, the Barrack Obama hitmaker says he is unafraid because he has done no evil.



Speaking on Dwabr3 mu on CTV, Blakk Rasta told show host Nana Yaw Adwenpa that his attackers look like children before him.

He said: "The Bible says from 1 John that fear is something any wrongdoer will go through. You’re afraid when you’re evil because fear is equivalent to punishment. I’m not an evildoer, I’m fighting for my children and my children’s children. I’m fighting for the society and such a person, if you touch me you’ll melt like wax…



“I’m not boasting, I’m not lying but when you have God all your attackers look like children and I see all of them like children…”



Blakk Rasta noted that people who are after his life could have been contracted by his enemies, or people who just hate him because he talks about the ills in government and society in general or even a fan who is unhappy about a comment he has made on radio.