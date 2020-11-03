I’m not angry at Samini and Sarkodie for endorsing Akufo-Addo – Mahama clarifies

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Following the recent endorsement of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term bid by musicians Sarkodie and Samini, former president John Dramani Mahama has said said their decision will not hamper his relations with the entertainment personalities.

Describing the actions of the musicians as personal decisions he stated that his attitude towards their craft and what they produce will remain unchanged.



John Mahama made this known in an interaction on StarrFM, November 3, 2020.



He said “I don’t have any antipathy or anger with anybody who endorses Nana Addo. That’s their decision.”



The former president further professed his admiration for the work of the two entertainers, stating that nothing will change between them.

“I like them, they’re young talented musicians and my attitude towards them doesn’t change. Samini has been somebody that I like…and so if he’s endorsed Nana Addo it doesn’t change my attitude towards him.”



However, he was keen on emphasizing his resolve to refrain from involving entertainment personalities in his campaign this year.



In an attempt to explain what exactly goes in celebrity endorsements, the former president explained that Ghanaians have little or no understanding of what the endorsement deals entails.



“Musicians will make music for you and all that but it doesn’t really amount to an endorsement, we don’t understand some of these things. In Ghana when a musician makes music for you or a political party then he comes against a lot of antipathy from the supporters of the other party, that shouldn’t be the case,” he explained.