I'm not bothered that my other songs haven't reached the level of 'Sugarcane' - Camidoh

Afrobeats artiste, Camidoh

Popular Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Camidoh, has said that he is not bothered by the fact that his other songs have not reached the same level of success as his hit song, "Sugarcane".

Sugarcane was released by Camidoh, featuring the Nigerian record producer Phantom in 2021. The song quickly gained popularity on TikTok, especially after the release of the remix, and went on to top various charts worldwide, including in Nigeria and Ghana.



Since venturing into the music scene, "Sugarcane" is one of Camidoh's most successful songs to date. He is already recognized as one of the most promising and talented musicians in Africa.



However, some critics have noted that his other songs, including, Brown Skin Girl ft Stonebwoy have yet to match the success of "Sugarcane," leading to questions about whether it was just a one-time hit.



During his appearance on the Daybreak Hitz Show with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, however, Camidoh explained that the circumstances surrounding "Sugar Cane" are different from his subsequent releases, therefore, he is not worried about them not reaching the same level.



He attributed this phenomenon to "seasons" and explained that he is not as pressured as before.



“It won't always be the same; there are different strategies, different plans, and different situations. Not every record would do what Sugarcane did; I'm not even bothered.

“Before, I used to think like that. I used to put a lot of pressure on myself, but sometimes you just have to understand that it’s seasons. and all records will not do like that,” he said.



ID/BB







