I'm not chopping musicians money at GHAMRO - Rex Omar hits back at critics

Rex Omar

Rex Omar born Rex Owusu Marfo, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), has stated the specific roles he’s been playing at the organization.

He revealed “I’m the board Chairman and not even part of the management so I don’t wake up everyday to drive and go sit at GHAMRO to work because my work is to lead in policy formulation.



“To ensure that the administration will implement the policies so as to be able to grow the organisation so I don’t go there everyday because I have my won businesses that I run so people must understand that,” he continued.



He said in an interview on Kastle FM: “Kojo Antwi came to do a bit and left and some people also came to continue so definitely I can’t do it all so when I do to a certain level I will also leave it someday and go for someone to continue."

Talking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show, the ‘Obi Do Ba’ hitmaker said those who think he’s just chopping musicians money at GHAMRO should know better



“So that’s what it is so those who think that Rex Omar has nothing better doing and so he’s only interest is to sit at GHAMRO and be chopping musicians money should know better,” he ended as MyNewsGh.com monitored.