I’m not competing with anyone - Piesie Esther

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther

A Ghanaian female inspirational gospel singer who has won many awards over the years, Piesie Esther known in private life as Mrs. Esther Asiedu revealed that she is in no competition with any gospel artistes nominated for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

She made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show when asked how she feels about being nominated with other gospel artistes in the same category.



She said: “I am not terrified seeing them nominated for the same category as me because we are brothers and sisters doing the work of God.”



According to her, she wasn’t surprised to be nominated in seven categories because she believes it is the will of the Lord.

She further stated that the best songwriter is one category she is looking forward to because she knew ‘Waye me yie’ would go far and it has and she is grateful to God.



She concluded that even if she doesn’t win all the categories she’s been nominated for, she is still a winner because having been nominated for these categories means she is a winner and the work she has been doing for twenty years is paying off.



The award night has been scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Accra National Conference Centre.