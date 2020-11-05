I’m not doing music because my acting career is collapsing – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey, award-winning Ghanaian female actress

Ghanaian actress and musician, Emelia Brobbey has revealed that she’s not into music because her acting career is collapsing.

“It’s not true that I’m into music because my movie career is on the rocks. I’m still acting just that the movie industry is a bit down now.”



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Emelia Brobbey said her movie career is still intact and that she even did a movie at Twifo Praso recently.



“No one has stopped acting I’m still doing movies. As I speak with you we recently shot a new movie called Tetteh Quarshie which was shot at Twifo Praso this year.”

However, she agreed that for some time now, the movie industry has not been active like in the past but that doesn’t mean she’s left her first love which is acting.



“So my acting career is never on the rocks, it’s still intact just that the producers are not many like in the past. We should all pray that acting actively comes back again because that’s my first love,” Emelia said on Kastle Entertainment Show.



Emelia Brobbey released her first single “Fa me ko” in 2019. In January 2020 she released her second single “Odo Electric”. She’s currently promoting “Makoma” featuring Kuami Eugene.