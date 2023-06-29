0
I’m not fed up doing more songs with Kwesi Arthur – Kofi Mole

Kofi Mole Sorry Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Mole

Thu, 29 Jun 2023

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Mole, has disclosed the kind of telepathy that exists between him and his former label mate, Kwesi Arthur.

Speaking on Property FM in an interview with Amansan Krakye, Kofi Mole said he doesn’t get fed up doing songs together with Kwesi Arthur.

“Oh naa I don’t get tired doing songs with Kwesi Arthur because Kwesi is my brother and we only have three songs now. It wouldn’t be bad if we have a whole tape together like Kofi Mole and Kwesi Arthur,” he posited.

He added that the fans have always requested more collaborations between him and Kofi Mole, “It will only have about three songs on the tape and the fans are already requesting for more and what the fans want is my priority to do it for them.

“Our first song was Mensah in 2018, and the second was Navana that’s 2022 so between the first and second song there was four years interval.

