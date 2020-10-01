I'm not gay; I love women! - Nana Boro cries out

Ghanaian musician, Nana Osei Bonsu, famed as Nana Boroo who recently rebranded into "Berose 3Sixty" has asked Ghanaians to stop worrying him with questions of him being gay.

According to him, his new brand and hairstyle is only for fashion and music purposes, insisting he has no gay traits in him.



Berose 3Sixty, who was in the studios of Neat FM, to promote his new song titled ''Dangerous'' said on ''Entertainment GH'' that "musicians are the only people professionally who can change themselves into anything and people still accept them".



The 'Aha Yede' singer added he loves women and doesn't intend to change his sexual taste.

"I set trends. It doesn't mean I have a female side of me. I love well endowed women. I love women; I don't have any gay traits in me. It's fashion and I'm not a church elder. I'm not a Pastor. I'm not a banker. I'm an entertainer; I entertain. I set trends," he told host Ola Michael.



Watch full interview below:



