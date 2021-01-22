I’m not happy, I need a man in my life – Tima Kumkum

Contrary to perceptions out there that she is probably seriously hooked and enjoying the warmth of a man, actress, and TV presenter, Tima Kumkum has said she is single and searching because she needs a man.

Tima made this revelation on the Delay show monitored by GhanaWeb when she was asked if she was dating anyone.



According to her, a man she was dating left her because his mother wasn’t comfortable with a woman who has children.



She said the to-be mother-in-law chastised her for wanting to date her son who didn’t have any children while she had as many as two, and so she decided to forget about the relationship and move on with her life.



“ I was in a relationship, but the guy’s mother was against it. She said she didn’t understand why I would want her son who has no children to settle with me who as many as two. So I just decided to let it go and move on with my life, so as of now I am not dating anyone…” Tima said.

When asked if she was happy, Tima said she was not; she confessed she needed a man.



She confessed that it's been difficult without the warmth of a man in her life as she sometimes just wants to reach out and talk to somebody if she has issues at work.



“I am not happy, because I need a man in my life. Sometimes you need a man, like when something happens at work and I feel like taking the phone and calling someone, but who would I call? I need a man, and not just any man but someone who would give me my peace of mind...” she confessed to Delay, monitored by GhanaWeb.



