I’m not hungry, I’m making so much money from music production – Mix Master Garzy

Contrary to some claims that music production is not lucrative in Ghana, popular producer, Mix Master Garzy has established that he has made a lot of money from the profession.

Speaking to GhanaWeb's Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment, the renowned record producer stated that he can boast of a lot of possessions he has been able to acquire through music.



“I’m not hungry. I’m really doing very well. I don’t need anyone to tell me otherwise. Trust me everything is going on well currently. I’m making money, doing good music, travelling all around the country to work with other artistes and making good money as well,” he said.



It can be recalled that some Ghanaian music producers fumed about how they have been ‘ditched’ by some major artistes after rendering their services to them.



The likes of DJ Breezy, MOGbeatz, Possigee among others expressed dissatisfaction at how it is difficult to succeed in the industry owing to the fact that artistes fail to pay for their services.



But touching on that particular topic, Mix master Garzy explained:

“Recently there were some allegations between producers and artistes. We need to come to an agreement that the percentage needs to be shared. There needs to be a split in the proceeds from the songs. That’s what needs to be done,” he stressed.



