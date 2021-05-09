I’m not in to do ordinary songs but quality tracks - Fiifi

Musician Fiifi

Ghanaian new artiste Fiifi Music says he is gradually gaining ground after releasing his first single ‘Kooko’.

Appearing on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio Fm875, the contemporary musician said he felt to switch to something different so he will celebrate out rich Ghanaian culture.



According to him, the debut single is dedicated to his early morning cravings.



He described himself as a contemporary musician who is ready to church out great tunes for his music fans.



He asked Ghanaians to support him because his songs will not be the normal songs we have listened to over the years.



The singer is An Alumni of Accra Academy.

Fiifi is officially starting his journey as a full-time musician and he is enjoying positive reviews.



He was speaking to the sit-in host of the show, Chris Tsormanah.



According to him, his inspiration is the music itself.



He wants his fans to look for his new EP release and music video for his first track.