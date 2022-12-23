I’m not limited to only two familiar faces – Kwesi Arthur opens up to working with Ghanaian directors

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwesi Arthur has acknowledged that there are several brilliant and equally talented music video directors in Ghana who he can work with.

The “Son of Jacob” hitmaker who throughout his works has only been attached to two familiar directors notably, David Duncan of Pirates Films and the renowned Andy Madjitey, indicated that he is not limited to these directors but is open to other collaborations.



In an interview with Y107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe, Kwesi Arthur reiterated that he has a strong connection working with these prominent directors hence the familiarity with his music videos.



He indicated that he is not always deliberate in working with both directors but he believes they understand his concepts.

“It’s not always intentional I work with two familiar faces on my videos but I just feel those are the guys I vibe with the most. So it’s only right to get them to work with me on my vision and they understand it better,” he said.



He expressed his readiness to work with talented video directors who have graced the creative space in the country.



“I’m open to working with other directors because there are so many talented and brilliant directors in Ghana who always put out good works. We have BABS Direction who put Kweku Smoke on the street you know, David Nicol-sey who goes crazy as always, we have Nana Kofi Asihene. There’s also Amanor Blac and there’s this guy who does lots of the shoots with Free The Youth and he’s very good at it. So yeah I’m looking forward to working with all these people but I feel like David Duncan and Andy understand me better,” he added.