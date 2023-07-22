I’m not looking for reactions, I did it because I wanted to do it – Sarkodie on ‘Try Me’ song

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

Debate involving rapper Sarkodie’s 'Try Me' song continues unabated as critics find the contents of the song disrespectful to womanhood.

But Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, seems unperturbed about what people think about his Try Me song.



Speaking extensively for the first time on Yvonne Nelson’s allegations about him, Sarkodie said he did the song because he wanted to do it and not as a way to get consolation from people.



Asked if Yvonne Nelson and his followers have responded to the song on the ‘Way Up With Angela show’, Sarkodie responded that “I have no idea at all. When I put it out, I wasn’t looking for reactions. I did it because I wanted to do it, I’m not looking for reactions, you know; I just said it.”



Sarkodie furthered that he did not intend to put the song out there and that he was not worried about who said what and the opinions of people.



“I’m not looking out for it to try and figure out who said what. I just said it and that’s it,” he said.

Sarkodie’s response to Yvonne Nelson that caused a stir online



Sarkodie released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is a response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’, the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi Polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.

Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing the victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.







You can also watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:







VKB/BB