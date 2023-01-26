I'm not loose-lipped or a snitch - Ayisha Modi hits back at critics

Ayisha Modi has been in the news for her claim of taking the lives of over 200 patients she provided care to.

In an interview on Kofi TV, the talent manager disclosed that she administered an injection to ‘suffering old patient’ that caused their slow death during her days as a Live-in nurse abroad.



Her confession sparked outrage on social media, leading a section of the public to tag her as a loose-talker.



Reacting to the tag and continuous call for Ayisha to desist from revealing her personal secrete and that of others, she has denied ever claiming to have killed 200 persons in the United States.



"You claim I am a loose-lipped. Madam, I put it to you that you're the loose-lipped not me," she declared in a self-recorded video.



In an attempt to clear her name, Ayisha has clarified her earlier statement, which she claims was blown out of context by some foolish Ghanaians.



"As-Salaam-Alaikum, I have now understood why Ghana has failed to progress despite efforts by our leaders. It is our ignorance and foolishness, some Ghanaians are fools. This morning I realized that some animals are trying to tag me with some claims. Mind your business, there are bigger problems in your family.

"I was on Kofi TV and he asked me a question and I educated him that during my days as a Live-in nurse, I made more money than most of you. You guys want to blow it out of proportion...watch the full interview and stop reading meanings into the short clips...I was only explaining what people go through and have to endure. I spoke to applaud those who do Live-in abroad...what wrong did I do? What is wrong with a white man or woman gifting me a gold chain...am I a fool to come on social media and say I've killed over 200 people? Kofi asked me how many people I have witnessed die in my hands and I answered that it was over 200. Does that mean I killed 200 people? Are you alright? This is why most of you die easily," she defended.



Below is Ayisha Modi's earlier statatement on Kofi TV:



“There are some patients who have limited time on earth. Maybe a week or two. I have the license to give them a shot which facilitates their death. There are patients who want to die, so in this case, we give them morphine. This makes them sleep and kills them slowly. For patients who smoke, their lungs do not function properly at a stage so it helps them breathe properly. If the patients do not have food and water in their system for about two days and you give them the morphine, they will die faster.



"I have the license to do all that. I have upgraded from doing just live-in, to a nursing assistant, that’s why I’m able to do all that. Families call me after their parents have been declared to die in three months. I have done this job for 14 years and I have facilitated the death of about 200 patients. My last patient who died before I came to Ghana, left me a cheque and three gold chains.



“You can’t do this job if you don’t have empathy. Because you’d have to look after someone’s family, property like your own. I have benefited a lot from it. I have a friend who got married to her patient and after his death, the properties were willed to her. I have about five gold chains that were gifted to me by my patients," she said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



OPD/BOG