I’m not married but I have 5 children with 4 different women – Dada KD reveals

Dada K. D.

Popular Ghanaian musician, Dada Kwaku Duah, otherwise known as Dada KD, has revealed that he’s not married yet.

However, he has five children with four different women.



He made this disclosure in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



The ‘Somu Gye’ composer said he is not ashamed about having five children with different women.



He explained that his issue does not make him a womanizer.

Commenting about the difficulties of marriage, he wished marriage will be based on a contract.



Dada KD added that the wedding ring is in a form of a handcuff.



Watch his assertion in the video below



