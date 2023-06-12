1
I’m not married to Aisha Modi – Abass Sariki reveals

Abass213.png Renowned businessman, Abass Sariki

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian businessman and Youth President, Abass Sariki has for the first time revealed the kind of relationship that exist between himself and Ayisha Modi, popularly known as 'She loves Stonebwoy'.

A couple of years ago, Shatta Wale told Aisha Modi to desist from making claims that Abass Sariki is her husband because it was not true.

According to Wale, Abass is a respected man, their godfather and he has two wives. So, it is disrespectful for Aisha to chase a married man like that.

Ayisha called the bluff of Shatta and indicated she is married to the GIWA foundation boss. She released photos to prove her claims.

But, in an interview by blogger Sammy Kay with Abass Sariki, he stated he is not officially married to Ayisha Modi. But, admitted he has two wives which Ayisha Modi is not part.

Source: sammykaymedia.com
