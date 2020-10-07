I’m not on good terms with Afriyie but I still love him – Kobby Wutah

Music duo Wutah

Music duo Wutah in almost a decade went into hiding after rumours emerged suggesting they broke up which was subsequently confirmed by both parties

The group got together again with the hit song “Bronya” which took all Ghanaians to their heels dancing in the celebration of last year’s Christmas.



Surprisingly, these two guys disappointed Ghanaians after releasing their song “Bronya” with news confirming they have once again gone their separate ways



However, Kobby and Afriyie in a few days seem to have bad blood as they have been engaging in exchange of words mostly on social media.



But speaking on Peace FM in an interview with Michael Ola on the show “Entertainment Review” Wutah Kobby stated that, though he is not on good terms with his brother Afriyie, he still loves him and it would always remain that.

“I don’t hold any grudge against him. He is my brother and I still love him”, Wutah Kobby revealed.



“I have not met him (Afriyie) for a long time because I have not seen him and have not spoken to him. He has even blocked me on Whatsapp”, he added



Meanwhile, Wutah Kobby has said he does not foresee any sign of their reunion because he is now focusing on promoting his new song “So far So Good”.