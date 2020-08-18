Entertainment

I’m not paid for my services, they think I’m a learning child - Nakeeyat

Nakeeyat Dramani Sam is the winner of Talented Kids season 3

Eight-year-old poetic genius and winner of Talented Kids season 3, Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, has disclosed that she is not rich because she is never paid when she is called on to perform at events.

Nakeeyat, during an interview with DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After-Drive show which airs on Happy98.9FM, made this assertion with the reason that people see her to be a little child, hence they do not pay her for her services but personally, she wants to be paid.



“They just think I’m a little kid but I wish they will pay me for my services because I don’t just have to perform”, she said.

Asked by DJ Advicer if she has ever voiced this out to them and asked to be paid, she replied in the negative, defending that they have to give it to her themselves without her having to ask for it.



According to Nakeeyat, she still performs at events where she is not paid because she has a passion for the job. “By all means, if I get the payment, I will take it but if I don’t get it, I’ll take the situation as it is”, said the young lass.

