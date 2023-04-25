1
Menu
Entertainment

'I'm not stopping ashawo till I'm 95' - Bobrisky reveals

Bobrisky Ffsdbc Sc.png Controversial Nigeran crossdresser, Bobrisky

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju who is better known as Bobrisky has revealed that he is not stopping 'ashawo' anytime soon.

The crossdresser revealed in a post on his Instagram page that he won't give up prostitution until he is 95-years-old.

Bobrisky added that even when he stops at that age, he will pass it on to his grandchildren.

According to the crossdresser, this is because prostitution is sweet and very lucrative.

"You see dis ashewo lifestyles," he wrote. I won't stop till I'm 95 years old. Even my grandchildren will get it from me. Elegant ashewo, delicious die.

He wrote: "You see dis ashewo lifestyles I'm not stopping till I'm 95yrs. I'm even going to hand over to my grand children. Classy ashewo sweet die."

See reactions here:

thelondons1: "Bobrisky mapami na"

itzkplus: "Onijere say amen it sha not be well with you "

judith_paul_7: "Toor.. she has said it all"

eze.nwa.nyi: "Wahala for who no like this guy sha"

princess_eko_11: "Anytime Bob is no longer trending, he/she will just come up with a caption"

orobosaadrianne: "Hmmm... Such rubbish information."

the_bag007: "So your grandchildren go be ashawo both male and female. Ok ooo"

Check his post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Remedy Blog (@remedyblog)

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances