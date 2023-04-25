'I'm not stopping ashawo till I'm 95' - Bobrisky reveals

Controversial Nigeran crossdresser, Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju who is better known as Bobrisky has revealed that he is not stopping 'ashawo' anytime soon.

The crossdresser revealed in a post on his Instagram page that he won't give up prostitution until he is 95-years-old.



Bobrisky added that even when he stops at that age, he will pass it on to his grandchildren.



According to the crossdresser, this is because prostitution is sweet and very lucrative.



"You see dis ashewo lifestyles," he wrote. I won't stop till I'm 95 years old. Even my grandchildren will get it from me. Elegant ashewo, delicious die.



thelondons1: "Bobrisky mapami na"



itzkplus: "Onijere say amen it sha not be well with you "



judith_paul_7: "Toor.. she has said it all"



eze.nwa.nyi: "Wahala for who no like this guy sha"

princess_eko_11: "Anytime Bob is no longer trending, he/she will just come up with a caption"



orobosaadrianne: "Hmmm... Such rubbish information."



the_bag007: "So your grandchildren go be ashawo both male and female. Ok ooo"



