I’m not surprised my father isn’t recognized, the PNDC government burnt his records – Limann's daughter

Dr. Zilla Limann is the daughter of the late former President of Ghana, Dr. Hilla Limann

Dr. Zilla Limann, the daughter of the former President of Ghana, Dr. Hilla Limann and a wife to musician, Reggie Rockstone has lamented about the lack of recognition for his late father who contributed his quota towards the development of the nation.

She disclosed that there was a deliberate attempt by the Provisional Defence Council (PNDC) government during the coup d’etat era to erase Dr. Hilla Limann’s feats in the history of Ghana which made them burn some documents containing his achievement.



Dr. Zilla Limann noted that due to such uncouth actions, her father, Dr. Hilla Limann, does not have much recognition in the country as a former president as history books do not contain much information about him.



“When the coup d'etat happened and the after-effects of the coup d'etat, one of the things that the PNDC government did was to consciously erase a lot of things about Dr. Hilla Limann. They erased, so literally, from the bizarre burning of GBC to whatever.



"They erased everything or almost everything. So you know that you'll notice that when we go back into history, it is very hard to find things on Dr. Hilla Limann. If you go back to what we studied in school, it was always just glossed over,” she said during an interview with 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



She also stated that a foundation she has established has taken it up to make sure that Dr. Hilla Limann’s achievement is known to the general public as a former president and ensure that he is recognized in history books as well.

“Now that the foundation has been formed and we are putting things together, that's one of the things we want to do to create more awareness. To get people to know about him [Dr. Hilla Limann], about what he did, the impact he had, how he contributed to the building of our motherland today, and what he probably could have done if his rule hadn't been prematurely terminated.”



TWI NEWS



Dr. Hilla Limann’s People’s National Party (PNP) was overthrown by the PNDC government through a press release.



The late president does not have much recognition in the history of the country as most people in the current generation do not recognize him.



SB/BB