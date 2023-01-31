0
'I'm not your mate, address me as sir ' - Yul Edochie as he brags about 18-year-old daughter

Yul And Daughter.png Yul Edochie and his daughter, Danielle

Tue, 31 Jan 2023

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has called for respect from fans whiles bragging about his 18-year-old daughter, who is currently a university student.

The actor who took to Instagram to flaunt his 'all grown' daughter, seized the opportunity to pass the information across.

Yul asked his followers to address him as “Sir” if their first child is not yet 18 years or if they haven’t had any children at all.

He however prayed for couples, saying that God would bless them with children in his own time.

He wrote, “If your first child is not up to 18yrs old and in the university or you’re yet to have a child, don’t worry.

I pray for you today, God Almighty will bless you with this great gift at his appointed time. Amen.

But till then, address me as SIR YUL EDOCHIE.

Make sure you put ‘SIR’. I’m not your mate."

His post has since generated interesting comments from scores of celebrities and followers.

Source: mynigeria.com
