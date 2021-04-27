I'm now Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng – Fetish priestess Agradaa declares after spending a day in jail

Nana Agradaa says he new name is Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng

For years, popular Ghanaian fetish Priestess, Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa has been tagged as a notorious cunning fraudster who has conned many with her purported ability to make people rich overnight.

With several efforts made by various persons who have all fallen victims of her alleged fraudulent activities, it had to take her spending a day in the coolers of the National Security to cause her repentance.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Nana Agradaa said her arrest and subsequent time spent in jail has allowed her to commit herself to preach the word of God and has therefore denounced her fetish priestess title.



“Sitting here today, God has delivered me and he has changed my name from Okomfuor Agradaa. He has given me a new name, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng,” she declared whiles holding a big bible followed with a song of praise.



According to the repented fetish priestess, the purpose of the press conference was to declare her renunciation of her fetish lifestyle and occupation.



“God willing on Thursday at 9 o’clock, powerful men of God will follow me to my shrine and bring out all my gods and pray over it to the glory of God,” she declared.

Officials of the National Communications Authority, together with officers of the National Security and the Police on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, stormed the media house of Nana Agradaa and caused the closure of her television stations, Thunder TV and Ice One TV.



According to the NCA, the fetish priestess had her TV stations running without fulfilling licensing requirements. She was arrested during the operation and arraigned before a court after spending a day in cells.



Watch her press conference:



